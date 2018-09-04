Live Crank Session on Angie Ange in the Morning

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAnge

For the first time in Angie Ange in the Morning, we had a live crank session with multiple of the top Go-Go bands in the DMV.

In the studio we had Big G of Backyard Bard Band, BO of TOB, Rick Ross of Reaction Band, and E-Time of COB. They went through their favorite hits, did shout outs, and showed love to the morning show.

