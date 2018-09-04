Live Crank Session on Angie Ange in the Morning

Angie Ange In The Morning
| 09.04.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Follow KYS On Twitter:

For the first time in Angie Ange in the Morning, we had a live crank session with multiple of the top Go-Go bands in the DMV.

In the studio we had Big G of Backyard Bard Band, BO of TOB, Rick Ross of Reaction Band, and E-Time of COB. They went through their favorite hits, did shout outs, and showed love to the morning show.

Latest…

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close