Janet Jackson Opens Up About Insecurities in Instyle, Says She Didn’t Feel Sexy Until 30

Can you believe the iconic sex symbol at one point didn’t feel attractive!? I couldn’t believe it either.

In her latest interview with Instyle Magazine, Miss Jackson shares some of her most intimate thoughts and insecurities.

“At first, I couldn’t find anything. I would look in the mirror and start crying. I didn’t like that I was not attractive. I didn’t like anything about me. But I wound up falling in love with the small of my back. And then from there I found more things.”

And then finally realizing my smile isn’t that bad after all. I thought I looked like the #Joker because it was so big,” she told InStyle.

WHAT? Janet you are so beautiful! Always have been!

The 52 year old also opened up about her one year old son.

