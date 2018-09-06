Whitney Houston Sings At Bobby Brown’s Mother’s Funeral

Whitney Houston sang at the funeral service for Bobby Brown’s mother Carole Brown who was buried yesterday in Boston, Massachusetts. According to TMZ, Whitney reached out to Bobby and asked to be a part of the funeral spoke a few words at the service and said she would always consider Carole her mother-in-law.

Whitney performed twice at the service, first singing “Precious Lord Take My Hand” and then later joining in with Johnny Gill and New Edition to sing Never Would Have Made It.

