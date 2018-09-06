Some Maryland schools will close or dismiss early for the third day in a row this week due to excessive heat. Baltimore City Schools without AC will dismiss three hours early Thursday. Ten Baltimore County Public Schools with no air conditioning will be closed again Thursday for excessive heat.
Source: Fox Baltimore
Some Maryland Schools Closed For Heat Once Again For Thursday was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
