CLOSE
The DMV
Home > The DMV

Some Maryland Schools Closed For Heat Once Again For Thursday

Leave a comment
FRANCE-WEATHER-HEAT-WATER

Source: FRED TANNEAU / Getty

Some Maryland schools will close or dismiss early for the third day in a row this week due to excessive heat. Baltimore City Schools without AC will dismiss three hours early Thursday. Ten Baltimore County Public Schools with no air conditioning will be closed again Thursday for excessive heat.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

 

 

Some Maryland Schools Closed For Heat Once Again For Thursday was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close