Nas Breaks 10 Year Silence on Violence and Toxic Marriage Allegations From Ex-Wife Kelis

Nas took to social media and finally broke his ten year silence on his six-year marriage with Kelis.

“This is the first and last time I’m addressing this…”

A few months ago, the ‘Milkshake’ songstress did a candid interview with Hollywood Unlocked, sharing what she called a toxic relationship.

She claimed the Queensbridge rapper drank way too much and would often be violent with her.

Nas claims Kelis makes it hard for him to be apart of their 9-year-old son’s life. The legendary rapper goes on to claim he endured “hostile behavior and verbal abuse” during their marriage and says Kelis actually physically attacked him earlier this year. He also claims she was verbally abusive to his daughter Destiny.

The seven part open letter is pretty lengthy but the tea it HOT and REAL. Scroll through below.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: