Baltimore City Schools have again prompted early dismissal on Friday for over 70 schools due to lack of air conditioning.
Officials say that schools will close 3 hours early.
Source: Fox Baltimore
Baltimore City Schools Dismiss 3 Hours Early Friday,No AC was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
