CLOSE
The DMV
Home > The DMV

Baltimore City Schools Dismiss 3 Hours Early Friday,No AC

Leave a comment
School buses lined up

Source: Jacqueline Veissid / Getty

Baltimore City Schools have again prompted early dismissal on Friday for over 70 schools due to lack of air conditioning.

Officials say that schools will close 3 hours early.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

 

Baltimore City Schools Dismiss 3 Hours Early Friday,No AC was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close