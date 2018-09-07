Safaree’s New Song “BDE (Let Me Touch)” Is Inspired By His Massive Man Meat

Now that the whole world has seen Safaree‘s extra large Italian sausage, he might as well get paid off it right? Right.

The rapper and reality tv star poked our eyes out with leaked nudes of his Johnson back in February. If this latest season of Love & Hip Hop is any indication, Lyrica Anderson may or may not be the original source of those pics. Now, Safaree has plans to continue profiting from the blessing between his legs with a new song titled “BDE (Let Me Touch),” featuring Sexxy Lexxy on the explicit hook.

The song starts out with a sample of the certifiable fan that screamed “Let me touch your di**” over and over again when she spotted SB at Brooklyn’s annual Labor Day parade. If you saw the photos, you’d find it in your heart to excuse her obsession.

Meanwhile, Safaree has been making headlines for beefing with his ex-fiancée Nicki Minaj after she called him out during an interview with Hot 97’s Funkmaster Flex. Their beef quickly spilled over onto Twitter, where Safaree claimed Nicki once tried to stab him to death. Busting back, Nicki revealed details about Safaree allegedly stealing one of her credit cards in the past. The “Barbie Dreams” rapper also dragged Tyga into the mix with these tweets heard ’round the world:

“I should’ve never paid for that gyatDamn hairline!!!! It fell back out cuz God don’t like ugly!!!! You used me but God had other plans!!!!!” Nicki wrote. “Tyga shit ain’t fall back out!!!! Y’all went to the same doctor!!! Yours fell out cuz GOD DONT LIKE UGLY!!!!!!”

In better news, all those who are about that Mandingo life will be happy to know Safaree was offered seven figures to create his own line of dildos. In case you missed the announcement, SB partnered with California-based sex toy company Doc Johnson and pre-orders are set to go on sale just in time for Christmas.

“We think this collaboration is going to be a lot of fun, and we’re excited to be partnering with Safaree to release his ‘piece’ to the masses,” Doc Johnson COO Chad Braverman said in a statement at the time, according to PageSix. As you can imagine, folks were real excited about the deal on Twitter. They also respected his hustle.

“Safaree just won 2018. No debates. Nigga flipped his di** pic getting leaked into a million dollar sex toy deal. That’s legendary,” @Im_JustAl tweeted. “When does the sex toy come out ?? I need that curve in my life,” another user @1creolebri wrote.

As you can see, SB is doing pretty well for himself. Salute the kid and check out his new song above.

