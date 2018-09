John Legend is making history! Over the weekend Mr. Legend became the 13th person to reach EGOT status! He’s now won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award.

Legend has won 10 Grammy’s total, an Oscar for “Glory” off the Selma soundtrack, a Tony award as co-producer of Jitney, which won the award for best play revival and now an Emmy for Jesus Christ Superstar, which took home the award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

