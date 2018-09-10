CLOSE
GoFundMe Campaign Created For Former Morgan State University Student Killed

Baltimore County police continue to investigate the murder of a woman late Thursday in Overlea.The victim was identified as 25 year old Tracey Elizabeth Carrington.

Investigators believe the attack was targeted. Carrington and a friend were leaving S&S Lounge on Belair Road when an unknown suspect walked up to Carrington’s car and started shooting, striking her multiple times.

Source: Fox Baltimore

 

GoFundMe Campaign Created For Former Morgan State University Student Killed was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

