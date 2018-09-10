A 14-year-old was arrested and charged in the rape and murder of an 83-year-old woman who died Aug. 30, Baltimore Police announced at a press conference Friday.Tyrone Harvin was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree rape, and various sexual offenses in the death of Dorothy Mae Neal, said police spokesman T.J. Smith.

Source: Fox Baltimore

14-Year-Old Charged With Rape And Murder Of 83-Year-Old was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

