Tamar Braxton shared a shocking confession on The Wendy Williams Show. The youngest Braxton sister revealed she was molested by a member on both sides of her family. The admission was prompted by a mediation session gone wrong.

“I’ve been molested by both sides of my family. It’s nothing I’ve never talked about,” Tamar explained to Wendy Williams. “I never thought I would sit around a table with Iyanla, who’s here to talk about me and my sisters and their problems, to bring it up and sex shame me in front of everybody.”

During an unaired episode of Braxton Family Values, Iyanla attempted to delve into the issues that plague the Braxton sisters, but Tamar felt the life healer’s “tactics” were “abrasive” and unnecessary, leading her to walk out the meeting.

Wendy awkwardly brushed past Tamar’s admission and decided to focus on the abuse allegations Tamar made against Vince. TMZ caught Tamar’s mother Evelyn, who shared that she was fearful for her daughter’s life.

“That’s not true,” she said. “My mom was born in the 40s, so their interpretation of abuse is yelling and screaming and throwing remote controls.” Tamar went on to say she wasn’t getting her “head bashed in” or “slapped.” Tamar also denounced rumors she is struggling financially. “I don’t have any financial problems. Hallelujah,” she said.

As for the bubbling beef with former RHOA star Phaedra Parks, Tamar slyly responded to Wendy’s inquisition. “I don’t know Phaedra, I’ve never met her. That’s not shade.”

Tamar also celebrated her relationship with her new man, calling him a “Lunchable.”

Tamar is currently promoting her musical with Snoop Dogg called Redemption Of A Dogg.

RELATED STORIES:

Phaedra Parks Claps Back At Tamar Braxton On ‘Bossip On WE tv’: ‘Wolves Howl At The Moon’

Tamar Braxton & K. Michelle Reignite Their Feud

Tamar Braxton Reveals She She Was Molested As A Child was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: