What’s Poppin with Deja Perez – Safaree Shenanigans

On What’s Poppin – Deja discusses the latest update in Mary J. and Faith Evans, Safaree’s injury, and Fans who intercede in the Nicki v. Cardi drama.

Mary J. Blige and Faith Evans deny they got into a scuffle over the weekend, as the party never happened, and Mary J. was on the other side of the country. Safaree Samuels has a new injury, while dancing he hurt his neck. In addition is more Cardi and Nicki Minaj news. Fans of Cardi, called out Nicki for her inconsistencies and said she is just as guilty talking about people in the past as Cardi is. In addition, the two women who are suing Cardi for allegedly harming them in the strip club – has been stated that it could potentially be set up by Nicki, as she knew the strippers in the past. While these are all just allegations, it’s something to think about.

