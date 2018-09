Allow me to introduce you to Eboni Caldwell, the brain and visionary behind Ouch Girl Clothing!! She is all about celebrating the hard working woman!!! Her line focuses on athleisure (hoodies/sweats) and is evolving into everyday work wear as well!!! She’s SUPER dope…and the clothes are super cute!!! Enjoy the latest episode of “What’s Poppin!” the podcast

Also On 93.9 WKYS: