Ralph Lauren Launches Polo Mobile App, Announces Yankees Collaboration

America’s most revered fashion brand is finally stepping into the digital age. The Polo Ralph Lauren app is here.

As an additional layer to their year-long 50th anniversary celebration the house that Ralphie built is going mobile. The new platform will allow consumers to not only purchase apparel but also embed themselves deeper into the RL lifestyle.

“This is a shoppable app, but that’s not really what it’s about,” says David Lauren, Chief Innovation Officer. “Our goal here is to create a culture and community that we’re a part of, where we can speak to our customers and learn from them.”

Subscribers will be privy to exclusive content, collection previews, rare pieces, vote on designs and an “Ask Ralph” section where the man himself will answer fan’s questions every week. In the coming months other features will be added including a forum where Ralph Lauren wears can be traded amongst users.

“There are so many people who have been buying, trading and selling Ralph Lauren, that we thought it would be interesting to create something that united this community, so that they could meet each other and learn about other collectors” Lauren detailed.

Along with the app the company announced a New York Yankees inspired collection. The limited-edition line will include a satin baseball jacket, a New Era “RL 50” hat, a Wilson baseball glove and a branded Rawlings baseball.

As a longtime Yankees fan Ralph Lauren will throw out the first pitch during the Yankees and Boston Red Sox game on Thursday, September 20. The collection will be available soon after on the Polo App.

