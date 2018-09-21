CLOSE
The DMV
Under Armour Cuts Global Workforce By 3 Percent

Under Armour will cut its global workforce by 3 percent by the end of March.

The Baltimore sports gear company said Thursday that it now anticipates restructuring-related charges this year of between about $200 million and $220 million. It previously projected restructuring charges between $190 million to $210 million.

 

