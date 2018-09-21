Under Armour will cut its global workforce by 3 percent by the end of March.
The Baltimore sports gear company said Thursday that it now anticipates restructuring-related charges this year of between about $200 million and $220 million. It previously projected restructuring charges between $190 million to $210 million.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Latest News:
- The Rewind – MGK Needs Weezy’s Pistol, Swizzy Teases “Poison”
- J.R. Smith To Release Children’s Book With His Brother
- “Backin It Up” Adds Cardi B To The Growing List Of Celebs Channeling Lil Kim
- Beyonce’s Ex-Drummer Files Restraining Order Against The Singer Over “Extreme Witchcraft”
Source: Fox Baltimore
Under Armour Cuts Global Workforce By 3 Percent was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours