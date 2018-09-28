“What Is That Broke Ass Boy?” Steve Harvey Disses Pusha T On The Set Of Family Feud [Video]

Looks like we got a new Hip-Hop feud going… Naw but for real.

On the set of his game show “Family Feud,” Steve Harvey was asked about Pusha T‘s “diss” on the track “The Story Of Adidon,” Pusha used Harvey’s old attire on the Drake diss track to crack on Drizzy’s father, Dennis Graham saying “Monkey-suit Dennis, you parade him/A Steve Harvey-suit n***a made him.”

“Do you think I care with a rapper thinks about me? A rapper dog? I don’t really give a shit about what a singer says about me. I don’t really give a f***what a politician says about me,” Harvey told the Family Feud audience. “What’s his name. Trick? Pusha T? Who the f*** is that … What is that broke ass boy? Where does he come from?”

Steve went on to do a freestyle of his own. Watch the video above and get a laugh

