Remy Ma Explains Why She’s No Longer Managed By Vincent Herbert

With Remy Ma working as a co-host for Diddy and Joe Budden’s new web series, “State Of The Culture,” preparing for two reality shows and being pregnant she’s still on the grind heavy and making her promo rounds.

On the management side it was last heard that the Bronx misses was being managed by Tamar Braxtons ex-hubby Vincent Herbert.. Well she sat down with Wendy Williams and cleared the air.

“Well, me and Vince never had any official paperwork. He wanted to come onto my project and help me with my project-I signed a really great deal with Columbia Records-and when all of that was happening, he started going through his own personal things.”

Remy and Papoose are on the upcoming ninth season of ‘Love & Hip Hop New York” premiering November 26 along with their own new reality show “Meet The Mackies”premiering October 1.

