Kanye’s New Yeezy Basketball Sneaker Banned From NBA

So Yeezy has a new show for his basketball line but it may not make it on the courts at all. The league has potentially banned the shoe due to it’s signature heels being too reflective. According to sources,the sneaker is just way too distracting towards the people in the crowd as well as for those watching at home.

Now although the league has not yet formally review the shoe, sources say they’re solely making the decision to ban the sneaker based on the photo Kanye posted to his IG.

