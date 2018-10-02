Meek Mill Lands Role In Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Film “12 O’Clock Boys”

Meek Mill is releasing new music and according to The Jasmine Brand will be starring in Jada Pinkett-Smith’s film, “12 O’Clock Boys.” This film will be an adaptation of Lotfy Nathan’s documentary from 2013. “12 O’Clock Boys,” the movie was ordered by Sony and Overbrook Entertainment. Meek Mill is excited to take on this role and possibly do more movies in the future.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Production has already begun and it will tell a story about a character named “Mouse.” His goal in the film is to be initiated into a bike riders gang named, “Midnight Clique,” that’s from Baltimore, Maryland. Meek Mill is stepping into the big role as the leader of the bike gang that Mouse wants to join.
RELATED: Meek Mill’s Next Album Will Have A Song About Colin Kaepernick
He will play alongside, Teyonah Paris, Jahi Winston and Will Catlett. Winston will play Mouse’s character. This is not Mill’s first movie, he starred in the movie “Streets,” which was released in 2011. We can’t wait to see this film and congratulations on landing the role!
RELATED: Why It’s So Dope That Drake & Meek Mill Performed Together [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Meek Mill Sounds Off On Trump, Says People Should “Use Power” To Vote For Change
Meek Mill at Made In America 2018
Meek Mill at Made In America 2018
1. Meek Mill and Dj BranSource:R1 Digital 1 of 49
2. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 2 of 49
3. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 3 of 49
4. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 4 of 49
5. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 5 of 49
6. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 6 of 49
7. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 7 of 49
8. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 8 of 49
9. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 9 of 49
10. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 10 of 49
11. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 11 of 49
12. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 12 of 49
13. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 13 of 49
14. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 14 of 49
15. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 15 of 49
16. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 16 of 49
17. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 17 of 49
18. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 18 of 49
19. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 19 of 49
20. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 20 of 49
21. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 21 of 49
22. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 22 of 49
23. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 23 of 49
24. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 24 of 49
25. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 25 of 49
26. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 26 of 49
27. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 27 of 49
28. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 28 of 49
29. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 29 of 49
30. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 30 of 49
31. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 31 of 49
32. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 32 of 49
33. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 33 of 49
34. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 34 of 49
35. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 35 of 49
36. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 36 of 49
37. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 37 of 49
38. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 38 of 49
39. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 39 of 49
40. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 40 of 49
41. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 41 of 49
42. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 42 of 49
43. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 43 of 49
44. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 44 of 49
45. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 45 of 49
46. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 46 of 49
47. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 47 of 49
48. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 48 of 49
49. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 49 of 49
The Latest:
- Machine Gun Kelly “GTS,” Lil Durk ft. Young Dolph & Lil Baby “Downfall” & More | Daily Visuals
- Urban One Celebrates It’s 38th Anniversary
- Angie Ange’s Hot Topic – Serena Williams & New Maryland Laws
- NYPD Sergeant Who Supported Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Blocked From A Promotion
- Iconic: 5 Amazing B-Boy & B-Girl Clips From The Red Bull BC One World Final
- Where’s The Outrage? Body Of Missing Black Teen Found At California Park
- Remy Ma Hits ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ With Papoose, Talks Non-Relationship With Nicki Minaj
- Mac Miller’s Friends And Family Come Together To Announce A ‘Celebration Of Life’ Benefit Concert
- UK Black History Month Under Attack As ‘Diversity’ Celebrations Get Underway
- Watch Michael B. Jordan Introduce The ‘Creed II’ Trailer To An Unexpecting Audience
Meek Mill Lands Role In Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Film “12 O’Clock Boys” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com