Lil Baby & Gunna Drop their Duet Album “Drip Harder” [LISTEN]

ATL keeps on creating it.

On their own Lil Baby and Gunna were bubbling on the Southern rap scene and so when the two young men confirmed the rumors that they were indeed linking up for a full length project, fans rejoiced at the news.

Now today they’ve blessed their followers with their duo effort in Drip Harder which comes in at 13 cuts and boasts appearances from some Hip-Hop heavyweights such as Young Thug (“My Jeans”), Lil Durk & NAV (“Off White VLONE”), and none other than The King of The North, Drake (“Never Recover”). You know if you’re able to land a feature from Drake then you’re doing something right.

Check out Drip Harder below and sound off on whether or not Lil Baby and Gunna got that work.

