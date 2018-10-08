Iggy Azalea‘s new tour was over before it even started. The Australian rapper took to Twitter to confirm that her forthcoming ‘Bad Girls Tour’ is a wash.

You will get a refund if you actually copped a ticket, though.

Reports Variety:

Nearly all of the dates on Iggy Azalea’s “Bad Girls” North American tour have been canceled, according to the tour’s promoter, Live Nation. The 21-city, five-week tour, her first headlining trek in the territory in four years, was scheduled to kick off Oct. 27 in Hollywood, Fla. and wrap Dec. 4 in Houston.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Iggy Azalea’s The Bad Girls Tour has been cancelled,” the statement from Live Nation reads. “Refunds are available at point of purchase.”

The rapper tweeted Sunday, “Believe me – I was really excited for this tour… and I’m genuinely disappointed it can’t happen this year. The choice was out of my hands and not my call to make.” She followed with another tweet that said, “All i can do is keep pushing, keep recording and keep a smile on my face.”

The long time off between projects—Azalea’s last proper album, Reclassified, was released in 2014—is being blamed for the weak ticket sales. Her latest work is the Survive the Summer EP that dropped in August to tepid sales.

Cold world.

Iggy Azalea Confirms Her Tour Has Been Cancelled was originally published on hiphopwired.com

