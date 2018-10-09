Meek Mill Has Plans To Fix Basketball Courts In North Philly

Meek Mill continues to make a major impact on the city of Philadelphia, this time giving back to his neighborhood in North Philly.
According to TMZ, he is set to announce a renovation to basketball courts in East Fairmount Park, choosing this park because it’s a park in the neighborhood he grew up in.
“North Philly will always be home. When kids go to East Fairmount Park, they deserve to ball in the best conditions possible, so I’m glad they’ll have that opportunity now.”
Meek will partner up with Roc Nation and PUMA to refurbish and repaint the court, with the plans for the refurbished court being unveiled with a few days.
Just a month ago, Meek Mill donated 6,000 backpacks in August. Meek continues to giveback to the community, and
Meek Mill at Made In America 2018
Meek Mill at Made In America 2018
1. Meek Mill and Dj BranSource:R1 Digital 1 of 49
2. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 2 of 49
3. Meek MillSource:R1 Digital 3 of 49
