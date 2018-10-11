Blac Chyna Has Been In The Studio Recording “Kind Of Fire” Music, Blame Drake

When you think about Blac Chyna, rap is probably the last thing on your mind. You think innovative cheek piercings, questionable plastic surgery, BFF Amber Rose, ex-boyfriends Tyga and Rob Kardashian, and maybe you even think about her brief reality tv stint.

But now, the video vixen and former stripper—who Drake once mentioned in his song “Miss Me”—would like you to think “Hip-Hop” when her name is mentioned.

In a new interview with DailyMailTV, she credited Drake for her status as a celebrity and said she’d like his help with launching a rap career. According to the site, Chyna has already been in the studio recording music.

“I actually had a booking and I think it was in Tennessee. These guys introduced me to Drake, and Drake you know put me in a song and I started doing all the music videos and the magazines,” Chyna said about the meeting that changed her life. She already knows how she wants to approach the 6 God about a collaboration: “I’d be like Drake, you put me on that first time, maybe we could do a little 2.0. I would love that.” Sounds easy enough, right?

As for the music she’s already got done, Chyna revealed: “My music is actually kind of fire. I have a little bit of singing, a little bit of rapping and I have a little love song.” But don’t expect to hear it anytime soon: “We are just testing it out right now. I’m not about to throw myself out there. [I want to] make sure everything is in line.”

Can you see yourself copping that new Chyna on all streaming platforms? Let us know.

Photo: WENN

