How To Save Money On Halloween

Tis the season for ghosts and ghouls. Halloween preparations are in full swing and this means big business for retailers.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), Halloween spending in 2018 is expected to reach $9 billion — with candy, decorations and costumes being the biggest greenback guzzlers.

All this, with Christmas just around the corner. How are we going to pay for it all?!

The great news is, fright night can be affordable and fun. Here are 5 easy ways to enjoy this Halloween without being terrified of your bank account.

1) Don’t Forget Discount Retailers. Dismiss the costume shops and party stores. You don’t need them! Great deals can be found at your favorite discount retailer, thrift store or dollar store. Walmart, Goodwill and Dollar Tree are great places to look for decorations, costumes and candy.

2) Make Your Own Costume. Find inspiration in what you already have. Check out your closet for pieces from past costumes or turn your regular clothes into something festively frightful. Not sure what direction to go in? Find great ideas from websites like Pinterest or Etsy.

3) Reuse Decorations and Costumes. Why throw it away if you can use it again? Keep your holiday decorations and costumes for later use. You can hand the costume down to other family members or use pieces of it for future ensembles. Not to mention you can also reuse decorations for years, or until they fall apart.

4) Try Free and Festive. There are tons on local Halloween or Harvest festivals in October. Drop by your church or community center for an evening of games, crafts and of course candy. The best part is that these festivals are usually free!

5) Shop After Halloween. Prepare for next year. The day after trick-or-treating is when you are sure to see the biggest discounts of them all! Halloween decorations and costume prices are usually slashed by 50-75%.

