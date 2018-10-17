Pusha Says Drake’s Best Friend/ Producer ’40’ Spilled The Beans Not Kanye

Well we heard Drake’s version of the whole situation on HBO’s newest series The Shop hosted by Lebron James.

But now we have Pusha’s side and oh does it get better. In Drake’s version, he felt blindsided by Kanye after sharing music, release dates and photos of his new baby boy. Drake says after that, Pusha dropped his diss and the entire GOOD Music rollout was about him being a dead beat dad.

Well King Push just sat down with the Joe Budden Podcast & said actually Drizzy, it was ya mans ’40’ who told a young lady during some late night pillow talking.

Would you be mad if your business got out because of your best friend pillowtalking?

