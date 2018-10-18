Hot Topic (10/18) – WNBA’s Kristi Toliver Will Be Washington Wizard’s Assistant Coach

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm
On Today’s Hot Topic – Angie Ange discussed the Washington Wizards hiring Kristi Toliver as their assistant coach for player development.
Today marks the first game for the Washington Wizards, and according to WTOP, Toliver’s job was one of several changes to coach Scott Brooks’ staff announced by the Wizards on Tuesday, two days before they host the Miami Heat to open the season.
Toliver played for the Washington Mystics and helped them reach the WNBA Finals this year. In addition, she assisted the Wizards’ coaching staff during the NBA Summer League and training game. Toliver is a 10-year pro and two-time All-Star who won an NCAA title at Maryland.
