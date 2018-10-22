CLOSE
National
Home > National

Thailand Tells Black People Don’t Come Here

The similarities to Trump's immigration agency are hard to miss.

Leave a comment

Thailand is not hiding its use of racial profiling to identify which foreigners its immigration enforcement agents are targeting for expulsion.

See Also: Why The Timing Of Trump’s Racist ‘Shithole Countries’ Comment Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Authorities arrested more than 1,000 suspected visa violators in recent weeks under an operation called “X-Ray Outlaw Foreigners” that was originally launched in 2017 but has intensified, the Independent Online reported on Sunday.

“The suspicious targets are the dark-skinned people. First, we search their bodies, then we search their passports,” an official stated at a meeting before sending out about 75 officers on an evening round-up of more suspects.

This all sounds a lot like President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda, which views immigrants from countries across Africa, Haiti and Latin America (places he referred to as sh**hole countries) as less desirable than those from Norway.

Millions of tourists flock to Thailand to vacation or partake in the country’s illicit sex industry. Others travel there on visas as refugees or asylum seekers.

“Our job is to classify who are the good dark-skinned people and who are the ones likely to commit crimes,” said immigration bureau chief Surachate Hakparn.

One primary target is a group of people who overstay their visas to commit fraud. Hakparn pointed mainly to the so-called “romance scammers” who are accused of faking romantic interest in local women with the intent of defrauding them of their money.

He blamed Nigerians and Ugandans of specializing in romance scams.

Refugee and asylum seekers passing through Thailand to a third country are also targets of the police crackdown, according to human rights groups.

“Thailand’s immigration crackdown has swept up refugees and asylum seekers, sent young children into horrid, prison-like conditions, and appears to have clear aspects of racial profiling against South Asians and Africans,” said Brad Adams, Asia director at Human Rights Watch.

This comes as another group of Central American migrants journeys toward the United States. It’s unclear if Trump will unleash another crackdown in his “zero tolerance” policy against anyone caught crossing the border illegally into the United States, including those who are seeking asylum. Under the policy, the U.S. government has separated families.

SEE ALSO:

5 Takeaways From Andrew Gillum’s Masterful Debate Dismantling Of Ron DeSantis

Bring It Home! Best Damn Reactions To Andrew Gillum Destroying Ron DeSantis In Florida Debate

US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE

Videos Of Kanye West In The Oval Office Confirm Just How Deep He Has Sunken

17 photos Launch gallery

Videos Of Kanye West In The Oval Office Confirm Just How Deep He Has Sunken

Continue reading Videos Of Kanye West In The Oval Office Confirm Just How Deep He Has Sunken

Videos Of Kanye West In The Oval Office Confirm Just How Deep He Has Sunken

[caption id="attachment_3831286" align="alignnone" width="767"] Source: Pool / Getty[/caption] The artist formerly known as Kanye West -- just call him "Ye," he tweeted -- visited the president in the Oval Office on Thursday and waxed poetic on everything from the criminal justice system to his merchandising deal with Adidas to, yes, that MAGA hat he insisted on wearing. Some of his notable quotes during the controversial visit included some that were of the nonsensical variety, USA Today reported. "My dad and my mom separated so there was not a lot of male energy in my home and also I’m married to a family where, you know, there’s not a lot of male energy," he told Trump while a gaggle of journalists were looking on along with former NFL player Jim Brown and singer-turned-failed Republican candidate Kid Rock. "It’s beautiful, though.” The 10-minute diatribe he delivered while face-to-face with the president including a series of curses, his cellphone's [no longer] secret code and hints at a future in politics. He also gave some love to first daughter Ivanka Trump. It's no secret how much Kanye says he cares for and admires the president, whose MAGA hat that was introduced on the campaign trail in 2016 has become the rapper's go-to fashion statement. He was fresh off a Saturday Night Live performance two weeks ago that included another multi-minute spiel about how much he worships the president. However, seeing is believing. Our words can't do Thursday's meeting the true justice it deserves, so just watch the below videos, mixed in with photos from the White House, and make whatever conclusion you need to.

Thailand Tells Black People Don’t Come Here was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close