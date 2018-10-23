Radio One Originals
Mario Answers All The Questions Women Want To Know [Exclusive Interview]

Source: Pharoh Martin / Radio One

Baltimore singer/songwriter Mario stopped by Studio One ATL to plug his new album Dancing ShadowsDuring the interview some of the ladies around the office wanted to know specific things about Mario’s life, so we let them ask. Is he single, what does the think about love, and is it dead among Millennials? Check out the interview here.

Dancing Shadows is out now. Get it on iTunes

