[Report] Potential Bombs Mailed To The Homes Of The Clinton & Obama Family Homes

Former President Clinton, Hillary Clinton And Chelsea Clinton Give Closing Remarks At The Clinton Global Initiative University

Source: Joshua Lott / Getty

According to CNN potential explosive devices were mailed to the homes of The Obamas and The Clintons.

The Secret Service intercepted both suspicious packages during a screening process.  One package was addressed to Hilary Clinton in New York and the other was addressed to Barack Obama in Washington D.C.

Both packages were sent at the same time and are being investigated.

