The Real ‘Kiki’, K’yanna Barber, Speaks Out About How She Met Drake

No, it’s not Kim Kardashian! The real “Kiki” and “KB” has finally spoken out about how it feels to have the whole world asking if she loves Drake. She is an upcoming music artist from Oakland who sat down with LA’s Power 106 FM for the first time.

Kiki explains how hearing her name came as a huge shock to herself, her son and her mother as they all gathered to listen to Drake’s Scorpion album altogether.

It was definitely a shock. I was sitting in the living room with my son, my brother, and my mom. We were just listening to the album like everybody else, you know. It’s Drake — he drops new music, you listen to it. Eventually, we got to In My Feelings and I heard “KiKi” and my son was like, ‘Mommy, did he just say your name?’ But then when we heard KB, that’s when my mom started going crazy because that’s my actual initials.

She also explains why she would never disrespect the 6 God, why she doesn’t listen to Kanye and how much help she’s receiving on her new music. Press play.

