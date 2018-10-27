It’s David Correy Day At KYS Fest [#KYSFest Exclusive]

Singer David Correy was born in Brazil but raised right here in the DMV. The artist has been all over the world, representing for Coca-Cola during the 2014 World Cup and thrilling fans all over. Now, at home to perform in from of a sold-out stage, it had to feel special for Correy to perform in front of his hometown fans.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Correy lets Angie Ange and DJ Money know what the DMV could expect on the stage and about his special day in Brazil at KYS Fest.

More From The First Annual KYS Fest!

What’s Next For Ari Lennox After “Whipped Cream?” [#KYSFEST Exclusive]

Ella Mai Shares Her Love For The “Genius Mind” Of Lauryn Hill [#KYSFest Exclusive]

Also On 93.9 WKYS: