Ella Mai Shares Her Love For The “Genius Mind” Of Lauryn Hill [#KYSFest Exclusive]

While we were celebrating the amazing achievements of singer Ella Mai in 2018, the UK born artist took time to speak on her biggest influence, Lauryn Hill. Ella explains while Ms. Hill’s Mad genius mind is so important to her and how the albums “Miseducation…” and MTV Unplugged is so important to her.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

We also get the details on how H.E.R. and Ella Mai got together to record for her album with Angie Ange and DJ Money backstage at KYS Fest!

More From The First Annual KYS Fest!

What’s Next For Ari Lennox After “Whipped Cream?” [#KYSFEST Exclusive]

H.E.R. “It’s About Lifting Each Other Up” [#KYSFest Exclusive]

Also On 93.9 WKYS: