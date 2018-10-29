Follow @AngieAngeAm
Hola, ok…so Chris Sails was arrested for allegedly putting paws on his now ex-girlfriend Parker McKenna (she played Katie on “My Wife and Kids”).
Kanye designed a new line of shirts and hats called “Blexit” to help support black folk chucking up the dueces to the Democratic Party.
Cardi’s little sister Hennessy has been taking verbal swings on Nicki’s good girlfriend Rah Ali…and the gloves are all the way off!!!
- “What’s Poppin!” Monday – Chris Sails Gets Arrested / Hennesy & Rah Ali Exchange Verbal Jabs!
- Why Amanda Seales Has Never Returned to Howard University
- Morning Message – HUSTLE
- Good Morning Message: Invest Your Energy Positively
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours