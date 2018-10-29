“What’s Poppin!” Monday – Chris Sails Gets Arrested / Hennesy & Rah Ali Exchange Verbal Jabs!

Hola, ok…so Chris Sails was arrested for allegedly putting paws on his now ex-girlfriend Parker McKenna (she played Katie on “My Wife and Kids”).

Kanye designed a new line of shirts and hats called “Blexit” to help support black folk chucking up the dueces to the Democratic Party.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Cardi’s little sister Hennessy has been taking verbal swings on Nicki’s good girlfriend Rah Ali…and the gloves are all the way off!!!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: