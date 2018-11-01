“What’s Poppin!” – Fabolous Is Prince Akeem / Omari Hardwick Stans For His Fam!

Hola, ok…so Kanye quit politics after the whole Blexit issue…meanwhile Candace Owens and Tomi Lahren have been going at it!!

F-A-B-O-L-O-U-S got in the Halloween spirit!!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

What you won’t do is approach Omari Hardwick while he’s out with his family!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: