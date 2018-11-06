A video of a Waffle House cook fighting a customer has surfaced on Facebook. There’s not much info as to what caused the fight but according to some comments, the fight broke out at the Waffle House on Brice Road in Columbus after a disagreement.
The fight isn’t your typical fight because while the cook was getting some blows in, customers lept behind the counter to finish cooking their own meals! At some point, the cook even took his shirt off while customers took fight selfies.
No word as to how the fight ended but it seems like the cook and the customer are all good now! Posting screen shots of their “make up” converastion online.
WATCH: Columbus Waffle House Cook Fights Customer was originally published on Mycolumbuspower.com