Angie Ange’s Morning Message – – Breathe before Responding (Idris Elba)

| 11.06.18
Each morning on Angie Ange in the Morning, we start with a boost of motivation in order to get your day started right.

In life, sometimes you will be tested by people around you, circumstances around you, and you will want to react with just initial emotion. Idris tells us this is not the way to be, because we will regret it in the future. It’s much better to stop, think, and breathe before you react.

