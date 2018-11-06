Cardi B Secures New Reebok Collab

Another day, another BARDI BAG SECURED!

Monday Reebok announced a sneaker collaboration with the Bronx superstar. While there aren’t many details on the collaboration itself, a Reebok rep said,

“Everything that you love about Cardi is what you love about Reebok. Reebok has a longstanding legacy of nonconformity, whether it’s creating the first workout shoe exclusively for women or putting bold-faced expletives and fresh-faced hip hop stars in is big ad campaigns in the early ’00s.”

Cardi has great style so we are excited to see what comes of the new collab. You an shop her Reebok IG look here.

