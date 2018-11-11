Bakari Sellers Talks Politics with Angie Ange in the Morning

Follow AngieAngeAm On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm

This past week, with elections being the major topic on the minds of Americans, American attorney, Political commentator, and former politician, Bakari Sellers stopped by Angie Ange in the Morning to chat with the team.

What did surprise the Morning show crew this week were the poll results from the midterm elections. Bakari Sellers stopped by the show to talk about what happened and why. “It’s not all bad” Bakari says reassuring us that things will get better and to look on the bright side. Election results are still coming in so hopefully change will continue.

