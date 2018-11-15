CLOSE
“What’s Poppin!” – Cardi Drops Her Fashion Nova Line / Is E. Badu Preggers???

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Hola…ok…so Mario (you should let me love you Mario) says he’s been with over 100 women…and has never found love!

Cardi launched her highly anticipated Fashion Nova line!

Is E. Badu preggers with baby# 4…or is she good luv enjoy!!!!

