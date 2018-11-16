Chief Keef Swerves Jail Time

Chief Keef struck a plea deal allowing him not to go to jail after a DUI arrest in Miami in 2017.

When arrested in Miami he was found with eight different drugs in his system while behind the wheel: Morphine, Codeine, Promethazine, THC, Hydrocodone, Norcodeine, Dihydrocodeine, and Hydromorphone.

Chief Keef entered no contest to the felony DUI charge and instead was charged with reckless driving. As a result of the deal, Keef will have six months of probation and 50 hours of community service.

Talk about good luck…..

Also On 93.9 WKYS: