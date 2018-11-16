Kanye West & Mark Zuckerberg Sang A Backstreet Boys Classic During Karaoke Session

When it comes to Kanye West nothing surprises me anymore. Not even him singing Karaoke with the creator of Facebook.

No word on if Zuckerberg committed to investing $1B into Kanye West ideas.

Kanye West recently delayed the release of his upcoming album Yandhi because it’s not ready. While we could only imagine that he’s been locking some serious time perfecting the Ye follow-up, it looks like he took some time off of recording and producing to do some karaoke with one of the leading CEO’s in the tech world.

Kanye West chose Mark Zuckerberg as his karaoke partner last night. The artist took to Twitter to share a photo of himself and the Facebook CEO having a bit of fun at karaoke while singing a classic hit by the Backstreet Boys.

