Mashonda Tifrere Talks “Blended” With DJ Flava

Co-Parenting, Blended Family or What!!!

Yes, you read right or what. That’s what I said when Mashonda Tifrere popped up on me at the Thanksgiving Drive with her book entitled Blend. The book is about co-parenting and a blending two families after a divorce or breaks up. The purpose is to really find common ground that will benefit the children that are involved.

Click the link below to view the video interview.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10212714194437059&id=1452556093

