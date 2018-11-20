Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ Is the Fastest Selling Book of 2018, Michelle Explains Title to Oprah

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has had the best first-week sales of an adult book in over three years! Barnes & Noble, the world’s largest retail bookseller just announced #Becoming has become the fastest selling book of the year!

“We knew Becoming was going to be one of the biggest books of the year, but it has now officially had the best first week of sales of any book in 2018.” –Senior Director of Merchandising

The memoir actually had a few other possible titles before the big decision. Michelle sat down with Oprah for an intimate breakdown of the book and revealed why #Becoming was the absolute best title for the official title of the book.

