[Music Video] Pardison Fontaine – Backin’ It Up (feat. Cardi B)

Pardison Fontaine seemed to come out of nowhere with this club banger! It’s always smart when artists premeditate their records, because there’s no doubt in my mind that Pardison Fontaine had this song in his pocket for a while. Before the fame, Fontaine has been co-writing for Cardi B, assisting with 12 of the 13 records from the Invasion Of Privacy album, and even has been credited on Kanye West’s eighth studio album, Ye. Backin’ It Up comes from the NY rapper as his first record after being signed to Atlantic Records. On Saturday, December 15th, he’ll be with Tory Lanez, featured at The Fillmore for our annual KYSMas Concert! Get your $20 tickets now.

