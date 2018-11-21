Mayor Muriel Bowser Thinks Mumbo Sauce Is “Annoying”

Seems like the Mayor of Washington, D.C. isn’t much of a Mumbo Sauce.

Mayor Muriel Bowser went took to Facebook to give her thoughts on the delicious Mumbo Sauce that’s heating up the DMV. On Tuesday night the Mayor posted “is anybody else annoyed by Mumbo sauce? I wish people would stop suggesting that it is quintessential DC. I’m just saying I was a full grown woman before I had heard of mumbo sauce! So there, I’ve said it.”

Seems like that’s been on the Mayor’s chest for a while and she had to get it out. Now most big cities in the U.S. have their popular food item. New York and Chicago fight over which city has the best pizza all the time. Chicago also has its Mild Sauce infatuation. Philly has its cheesesteaks. Baltimore has its crab cakes.

Can D.C. have Mumbo Sauce?

