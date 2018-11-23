Steph Curry Involved in Car Crash

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry was involved in a multi-car crash today just after 9am in Oakland. While driving down Highway 24 steph was struck by a car that spun in front of him, and then hit by a second car in the rear. Everyone involved in the accident seems to be fine including Curry.

#Warriors star #StephCurry walks away from multiple car accident. No one injured. Read more:https://t.co/ao5kNSGLfG

Live update coming up on @abc7newsbayarea at 4PM. pic.twitter.com/2TNKYcvSdQ — Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) November 23, 2018

Curry is averaging 29.5 points and 6.1 assists this season. He has been out since injuring his groin in a Nov. 8 matchup with the Bucks. The 30-year-old star was set to be re-evaluated this weekend. No word if that would have to be postponed due to the accident.