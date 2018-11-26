[New Music] PNB Rock Releases “$The Throwaway$”

Happy Holidays! During this year’s Black Friday, Philadelphia’s own, PNB Rock dropped off 7 free tracks available on Soundcloud to compromise his silence. With the success of his features on Meek Mill’s “Dangerous“, and a quick cameo on Tory Lanez’s Love Me Now? album, fans have been scratching at the Everyday We Lit melodist for new music! On this sudden release of throwaway tracks, it features up and coming talents like Roddy Ricch, plus labelmates, YNW Melly & Tee Grizzley. Take a listen to what PNB Rock has to say before the year is up, on “$The Throwaway$“.

