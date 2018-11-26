[Listen Now] “Glockoma” EP – Key Glock

Piloted by cousin-in-law, Young Dolph, the 21-year old Memphis artist, Key Glock, has been growing to fame under the Paper Route Empire since 2017. There isn’t much to search of Key Glock but the music. Earlier in the year, FADER mentions Glock as being “Memphis’s best new lyricist” and the 14-track EP displays true development since his debut project Glock Season.

To be honest, my last impression of Memphis had been Blocboy JB, so I had to shake off the similar accent and production choices of the two, and separate their styles through the differences in their content and swagger. Although the 2018 XXL Freshman, BlocBoy JB is at the status of a one-hit-wonder, Key Glock has stayed consistent with club bangers throughout the tape.

