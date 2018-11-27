Juelz Santana Fires Back At IG Critics Who Question Timing Of Proposal

Did you catch Juelz Santana’s public proposal to his long time girlfriend Kimbella?

It was cute and well, I’m just going to say it–awkward but a beautiful moment of love nonetheless.

I meannn, he did crease them Timb’s for her thoooo!

The two have been together for over nine years and just hit our tv screens again every Monday night on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop NY. Last night, during the season premiere, Juelz explained their current situation.

A lot people shared their ‘struggle love’ comments along with many well wishes and congratulations however many wondered if the timing has anything to do with Mr. Clockwork’s upcoming time behind bars. The Dipset rapper pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft. The 36-year-old faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 12.

Juelz clapped back denying that having anything to do with the reasoning for his timing.

BLOOP!

Congratulations and best wishes to the both of them!

