It’s Mr. Steal Yo Girl’s 34th Birthday!

Trey Songz is celebrating his birthday by gifting us with new music! The VA bred, ‘Just Gotta Make It’ singer announced two new 10-track projects, “11” and “28.”

“28” has star studded features from 2 Chainz, Jacquees, Jeremih, Shy Glizzy, Rich The Kid and more!

“11” and “28” Now Streaming HERE.

